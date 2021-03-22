‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Episode 9 Preview: “In My Life”

Teddy continues her downward spiral on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode nine, “In My Life.” In the 30 second teaser for episode nine, Owen sounds frightened about her condition. “She hasn’t spoken. She hasn’t eaten. If something doesn’t change soon, I’m gonna have to have her admitted,” he warns.

Episode nine will air on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt. Kim Raver plays Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams is Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington is Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone is Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary is Maggie Pierce.

“In My Life” Plot: After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.