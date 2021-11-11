CBS Sets Winter 2022 Premiere Dates & Primetime Lineup

CBS’s winter 2022 primetime lineup will include the series debut of Good Sam starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs as well as The Amazing Race season 33, Survivor season 42, and season three of Celebrity Big Brother. The network also announced S.W.A.T. will be moving to a Sundays at 10pm ET/PT time slot on January 2, 2022.

“CBS is having an exceptional fall, with the top new comedy and the top two new dramas. All our freshman series are resonating with viewers, and key scheduling moves are improving and strengthening nights,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re up significantly over last fall and look forward to keeping the momentum going in the second half of the season, with a robust mix of programming including scripted, alternative and specials.”

CBS’ 2022 WINTER/SPRING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (new episode)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (new episode)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP)

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (New Episode)

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (New Episode)

8:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (2-Hour 33rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM GOOD SAM (Series Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (New Episode)

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (New Episode)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (New Episode)

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (RTP)

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

8:00-9:00 PM LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME

8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/

5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

8:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER (2-Hour Episode)

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (2-Hour 42nd Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (RTP)

8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/

delayed PT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

GOOD SAM DETAILS:

Good Sam is about Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), falls into a coma. When Dr. Griffith wakes up months later, demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, this caustic and arrogant boss also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.







