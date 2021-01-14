‘Charmed’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

Charmed returns to The CW’s primetime lineup with the season three premiere airing on January 24, 2021. Season three episode one just released a few photos along with the plot description for “An Inconvenient Truth.” Directed by Stuart Gillard from a script by Natalia Fernandez, episode one finds The Faction continuing to threaten the Charmed Ones.

Season two wrapped up with “Unsafe Space” on May 1, 2020. New episodes of season three will air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT after Batwoman.

The cast is led by Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, and Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn. Jordan Donica plays Jordan, Poppy Drayton is Abigael, and Rupert Evans plays Harry Greenwood.

“An Inconvenient Truth” Plot: SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones’ (Diaz, Mantock and Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as The Faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Evans) struggle to define their relationship.