‘Insecure’ Will End With the Upcoming Fifth Season

HBO announced season five of the Emmy Award-winning comedy Insecure will begin production later this month. That bit of good news was accompanied by the disappointing news that season five will be the series’ final season.

The critically acclaimed comedy was created by series star/executive producer Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. Issa Rae’s co-stars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge. Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis serve as executive producers.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Issa Rae took to Twitter to comment on the series’ big announcement. “Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!” – @IssaRae

And Yvonne Orji tweeted, “We going out with a bang y’all… thanks for rocking with us!!”

Insecure kicked off its 10-episode fourth season in April. Season four earned nine Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Yvonne Orji), and Outstanding Comedy Series. Insecure has also earned Golden Globe, AFI, BET, Critics Choice, and People’s Choice nominations.

Season five is expected to premiere later this year.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

The new season will continue to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.







