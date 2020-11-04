‘Chicago Fire’ Season 9 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Cast, and Plot Details

NBC’s Chicago Fire returns to kick off season nine with episode one, airing on November 11, 2020. New photos have just been released for the upcoming season premiere, “Rattle Second City,” which airs in the 9pm ET/PT timeslot on Wednesdays between season six of Chicago Med and season eight of Chicago P.D..

The cast includes Jesse Spencer as Captain Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann. Christian Stolte plays Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Miranda Rae Mayo is Stella Kidd, Joe Minoso is Joe Cruz, Alberto Rosende plays Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri is Darren Ritter, and Adriyan Rae plays Gianna Mackey.

“Rattle Second City:” SEASON 9 PREMIERE – Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s leadership shines during a scary call. Boden sees great potential in Kidd and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions.

Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind 3:10 to Yuma, comes season nine of the high-octane drama Chicago Fire, an edge-of-your-seat view look at the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.