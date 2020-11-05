‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Debuts a New Trailer and Poster

Looking for something to take your mind off the craziness of the world? Disney+ is serving up a new trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, a trailer that’ll serve as a diversion for a minute and a half – or more, if you watch it over and over again. The trailer finds Star Wars fan favorites traveling through time and even encountering younger/older versions of themselves. Baby Yoda even puts in an appearance!

Disney+ also released a new poster in support of the holiday special’s November 17, 2020 premiere.

Voice cast members include Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ Matt Lanter voices Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane is Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn, James Arnold Taylor voices Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker handles the voices of the clone troopers.

Ken Cunningham directed from a screenplay by David Shayne. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone served as executive producers. The holiday special’s a Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?







