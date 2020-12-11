The CW’s released a new photo featuring the stars of the upcoming superhero series, Superman & Lois. The photo shows the handsome couple, complete with Superman’s “S” and their farm in the background.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch star as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. The season one cast also includes Jordan Elsass as Jonathan, Alexander Garfin as Jordan, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing. Inde Navarrette plays Sarah, Dylan Walsh is General Samuel Lane, and Wolé Parks is a “mysterious stranger.”

The Flash‘s Todd Helbing writes and executive produces the series, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also involved as executive producers.

The newest addition to The CW’s comic book-inspired lineup will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Commenting on her character, Bitsie Tulloch said, “From the very beginning, going back to when she was introduced in 1938, Lois Lane as a character defied society’s expectations of how women should behave. Women at that point were more typically portrayed as demure, but Lois was always opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Part of why she has remained so compelling for so many years is that she’s also vulnerable and fallible, romantic, and goofy, and a clutz — I just find her really appealing.”

Tulloch continued: “I find Lois inspiring in how little she gives a crap about what anyone thinks of her. She’s not doing the work for glory or more Pulitzers, she’s doing it because she believes in justice and truth. She is incredibly driven and determined and hard-working, and she really embodies the aphorism “be the change you wish to see in the world.” She is not intimidated by anyone. She wants to save the world with words.”







