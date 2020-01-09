Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Debuts a “Straight to Hell” Music Video

Two weeks out from the premiere of season three, Netflix has just released a music video starring the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new three minute video features the original song “Straight to Hell” performed by Kiernan Shipka.

In addition to showing off Ross Lynch in a crop top, the new video includes never before seen footage from season three. Netflix also released a batch of new photos from the upcoming season along with the music video.

Returning cast members include Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, and Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle. Gavin Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo is Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair stars as Rosalind Walker, and Lachlan Watson is Susie Putnam.

The cast also features Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell, Richard Coyle as Father Faustus Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Night, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha, and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.

Archie Comics’ Chief Creative Office Robert Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) wrote the series and exective produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

Season three drops on January 24, 2020 for your binge-watching pleasure.

The Plot:

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”