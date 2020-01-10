NBC’s This Is Us returns after a patience-testing lengthy winter break with season four episode 10, “Light and Shadows,” airing January 14, 2020. Episode nine significantly expanded on the previous hints dropped about Rebecca suffering from memory loss. Episode 10’s teaser trailer makes it appear we’ll learn even more about her medical condition.

This Is Us‘ huge ensemble cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, and Justin Hartley as Kevin. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan is Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas is Miguel Rivas. Griffin Dunne returns as Jack’s brother, Nicky. Jennifer Morrison guest stars as Cassidy Sharp.

“Light and Shadows” Plot – Kevin searches for romance. Kate meets Toby’s Crossfit friends. Randall travels to LA to be with Rebecca.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

From the writer and directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love. comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.”