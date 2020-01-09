FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “Defender”

The FBI spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, season one episode two finds the team dealing with a mother out for revenge. Episode two was directed by Nicole Rubio from a script by Richard Sweren and will air on January 14, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The “Defender” guest cast includes Marsha Stephanie Blake, Da’Shawn Jackson, Christopher McLinden, J.C.MacKenzie, David Chassen, and Vitoria Setta. Nancy Nagrant, Kelvin McGrue, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Benny Elledge, Ines Del Castillo, Willie Carpenter, Leopold Manswell, Dared Wright, Kelly Kirklyn, Heather Girardi, Badia Farha, Alana Raquel Bowers, and John J. Cancado also guest star in episode two.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

“Defender” Plot – A single mother goes into a deadly rampage at a Public Defender’s office, taking justice into her own hands after her son is given a harsh sentence for a petty crime. Also, Jess worries how his daughter Tali is handling life without her mother.

The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”