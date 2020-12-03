‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 4 Trailer: The End is Near

The official two-minute trailer for the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina opens with Sabrina’s friends and family gathered to celebrate her birthday. As they’re singing, Sabrina’s birthday cake suddenly disappears – which is pretty much par for the course, right?

Season four of the comic book-inspired series will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Netflix will premiere all eight episodes on December 31, 2020, perfectly timed for a New Year’s Eve stay-at-home/stay-safe night of binge-watching.

Kiernan Shipka returns to lead the cast as Sabrina. Miranda Otto reprises her role as Zelda Spellman, Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, and Lucy Davis plays Hilda Spellman. Chance Perdomo stars as Ambrose Spellman, Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson is Susie Putnam, and Gavin Leatherwood plays Nicholas Scratch.

The cast also includes Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Night, Abigail Cowen as Dorcas, and Richard Coyle as Father Faustus Blackwood.

Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) is the showrunner and executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

A Look Back at Season 3:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…







