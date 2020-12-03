‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Snags a Post-Super Bowl Premiere

The Equalizer starring Oscar nominee Queen Latifah (Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Chicago) has been awarded the coveted post-Super Bowl LV timeslot on Sunday, February 7, 2021 for its series premiere. The series is expected to air at 10-11pm ET and 7-8pm PT following the post-game coverage. The new CBS drama is described as a reimagining of the popular series that ran from 1985 through 1989 and starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall.

Queen Latifah will be playing Robyn McCall, an “enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Joining Queen Latifah in the first season are Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

Following its series premiere, The Equalizer will move into its Sundays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot beginning February 14th.

The new version of The Equalizer is executive produced by Queen Latifah, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, and Shakim Compere. Director Liz Friedlander is an executive producer on the pilot.

Super Bowl LV airs on February 7th beginning at 6pm ET live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The 2021 Super Bowl will be the 21st time the NFL’s big game has aired on CBS.







