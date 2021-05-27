Chris Noth is Back as Mr. Big in ‘Sex and the City’ Sequel

HBO Max confirmed Chris Noth is indeed on board And Just Like That…, the new chapter in the Sex and the City story. Noth will slip into Mr. Big’s shoes for the Max Original series which reunites three out of four of the original series’ stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker returns as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s back as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis will reprise her role as Charlotte York. The 10 episode series will also star Sara Ramirez (Madam Secretary).

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr. Big?”

Additional executive producers include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. Rottenberg, Zuritsky, Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff are writing the new series.

Filming on the half-hour series is expected to take place in New York this summer.

SAG Award nominee Chris Noth’s television credits include Law and Order, The Good Wife, Manhunt: Unabomber, Tyrant, and Equalizer. Noth also starred in the feature films Lovelace, Frankie Go Boom, and White Girl.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

