Season two of Showtime’s gritty drama City on a Hill is set to premiere on March 28, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The network confirmed the premiere date and released a season two poster featuring series stars Emmy nominee Kevin Bacon (Taking Chance) and Screen Actors Guild award winner Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures).

The second season will consist of eight one-hour episodes, down two from season one. Beginning April 18th, City on a Hill will move to a 9pm ET/PT timeslot.

Season one of the drama premiered in June 2019 and featured Bacon, Hodge, Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood), Jere Shea (Passion), and Kevin Dunn (Veep). Banks, O’Brien, Clayton, and Hennessy return for season two. Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe will guest star.

Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean, and Michael Cuesta also executive produce.

The City on a Hill Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Showtime:

Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.







