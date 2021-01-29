Disney+ just debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The series is the latest addition to The Mighty Ducks franchise that kicked off in 1992 and continued with 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks in 1996. The film franchise also spawned a short-lived series that ran for one season in 1996. (You could say it really laid an egg.)

The new chapter in the franchise, premiering on Friday, March 26, 2021, is hoping for a better run than just a single season.

The cast of the family-friendly comedy includes original Mighty Ducks star Emilio Estevez reprising his roles as Coach Gordon Bombay. Also starring are Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers comes from Steve Brill, Josh Goldsmith, and Cathy Yuspa. Brill created, wrote, and executive produced the three Mighty Ducks films and will executive produce this new Disney+ series. Goldsmith and Yuspa are the season one showrunners and also executive produce along with director Michael Spiller, Emilio Estevez, Jon Avnet, Jordan Kerner, and George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.







