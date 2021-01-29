‘Walker’ Episode 3 Photos: “Bobble Head” Plot, Cast and Trailer

Walker and Micki worked a case involving a racehorse, Trey revealed he’s sticking around, and Liam proved he’s just trying to hold the family together on The CW’s Walker season one episode two. The episode also brought closure to the two nagging mysteries surrounding Emily’s death – the poker chip and the fact her eyes were shut. Neither clue had anything to do with who killed her. And, Walker was re-certified to be a Ranger while also moving forward on reconnecting with his kids.

Up next, season one episode three directed by Randy Zisk from a script by Seamus Kevin Fahey. “Bobble Head” will air on February 4, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Bobble Head” Plot: MATT BARR GUEST STARS AS WALKER’S CHILDHOOD BEST FRIEND – Walker’s (Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Micki (Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.