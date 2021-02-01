‘The Voice’ Season 20 Kicks Off in Early March

NBC’s coaching lineup for season 20 of The Voice will include original coach Blake Shelton, EGOT winner John Legend, multi-hyphenate Kelly Clarkson, and actor/singer Nick Jonas. Jonas is returning to the rotating red chair he occupied in season 18, joining the returning coaches when the musical competition series premieres on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

NBC announced the season 20 premiere date and revealed the upcoming season’s Battle Advisors:

Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi

Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss

Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy

Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay

Carson Daly is confirmed to return as host for the series’ 20th season which marks the competition series’ 10 year anniversary.

According to NBC, season 19 averaged 10+ million viewers. 15-year-old Carter Rubin of Team Gwen won the 19th season, with Team Blake’s Jim Ranger coming in second.

John de Mol created The Voice and executive produces with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.