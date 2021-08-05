The soul of the valley is on the line in Netflix’s Cobra Kai season four. The streaming service just dropped a teaser promising the new season will arrive in December and announcing season four will feature the return of the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Returning series stars include Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene). Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) also star in the upcoming fourth season along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The series continues the story first played out in 1984’s The Karate Kid. Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce the popular series. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also executive produce with Susan Ekins and Westbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?







