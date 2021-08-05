‘Physical’ with Rose Byrne is Picked Up for a Second Season

Apple TV+’s exercised its options and is stretching Rose Byrne’s run as a fanatic fitness, renewing Physical for a second season. The renewal announcement arrives just days ahead of the series’ season one finale.

Physical season one also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao, and Geoffrey Arend.

Series creator Annie Weisman serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the half-comedy adult dramedy. Director Craig Gillespie, director Stephanie Laing, Byrne, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive produce.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” stated Michelle Lee, director of Domestic Programming, Apple TV+. “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time)—the female lifestyle guru.





