‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 5 Promo, Photos, and Plot

Season four of ABC’s critically acclaimed drama A Million Little Things continues with episode five, “crystal clear.” Episode five is set to air on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

David Giuntoli stars as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco plays Rome Howard, Christina Moses is Regina Howard, Grace Park plays Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez stars as Gary Mendez. Allison Miller is Maggie Bloom, Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene is Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield plays Danny Dixon.

“crystal clear” Plot: Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.

A Million Little Things Description, Courtesy of ABC:

A group of friends bands together to tackle issues heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now.