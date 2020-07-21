‘Connected’ Documentary Series Trailer: Beyonce, Math, and Global Brainstorms

Netflix just released the official trailer for the new documentary series, Connected. The six episode series is hosted by science reporter Latif Nasser and is set to premiere on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Each episode runs 45 minutes.

The Zero Point Zero Production is executive produced by Nasser, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Erik Osterholm, and David Mettler.

Connected Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies.

From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.