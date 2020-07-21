‘Killer Camp’ Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Photos and Plot

The CW’s Killer Camp season one episode one revealed five key clues about the killer. Whoever he or she is, that person likes Thai food, art, collecting stamps, Danny DeVito, and Avril Lavigne. I’m guessing the oldest competitor is the killer, based on those clues.

Episode one also found Warren earning the first immunity of the season and choosing Carl to be safe for the night. The killer selected Eleanor and Nurry to go on a moonlight tour through the woods, and only Eleanor survived.

Up next, episode two – “One in the Eye for the Killer” – directed by Mike Parker. Episode two airs on July 23, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

“One in the Eye for the Killer” Plot: BACK-STABBERS – As the campers recover from the previous night’s shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances will be broken, alliances are forged, and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim.

The Season One Plot:

In this British reality competition series, eleven strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Mair) that they have actually arrived at KILLER CAMP.

Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by – one of their fellow campers! On day one, the crew settles into life at Camp Pleasant, tackling slippery slopes, facing electrocution, and battling for immunity, all the while wondering who will become the killer’s first victim.