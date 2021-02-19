Creepshow Will Return to Creep Us Out for a Third Season

Creepshow has earned a third season renewal ahead of the series’ second season debut on Shudder and AMC+. The renewal announcement included the news that Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Sneaky Pete) and Andrew Bachelor, aka King Bach (King Bachelor’s Pad, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), are on board to guest star in the just-announced third season.

Fans can expect the six-episode third season to arrive later this year. Season two will debut on April 1st.

“During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” stated executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

The series is based on George A. Romero’s 1982 film of the same name. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Eric Woods, Brian Witten, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani, and Russell Binder serve as executive producers. Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

“Two years ago, Greg Nicotero and his team revived the beloved Creepshow franchise with a spectacular first season followed by two ambitious specials, raising the bar for what a horror anthology series can be,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “We’re thrilled to bring Shudder members two more seasons this year, with new episodes that are even bigger, better, more shocking, and hilarious, and that truly live up to the show’s tag line, ‘The most fun you’ll ever have being scared.’”

In addition to announcing the renewal, Shudder unveiled a new trailer ahead of season two’s premiere.