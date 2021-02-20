This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

Ellie and Madison ended up giving birth at the same time in NBC’s This Is Us season five episode eight which introduced the new “Big Three” to the world. Ellie asked for time alone to say goodbye to her newborn before handing her baby girl off to Kate. Meanwhile, Toby decided on the middle name Rose in honor of the wife of a gentleman he met in the hospital parking lot while waiting to meet his new daughter. Kevin did make it in time to witness the birth of his twins (Nicholas and Francis), and to witness how much it meant to Madison to have Randall and Beth keeping her company over the phone.

Up next, season five episode nine – “The Ride” – will air on February 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“The Ride” Plot: A series of car rides propels the Pearson’s towards new stages of their lives.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.