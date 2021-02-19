MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS Releases a Teaser Clip

MTV’s just surprised BTS fans with the release of a 30 second clip from the upcoming special edition of MTV Unplugged. The popular award-winning K-pop group are the focus of MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS which is set to air on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The just-released clip shows the band while they’re performing “Life Goes On.”

MTV offered up the following description of the special edition of MTV Unplugged:

“BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea – offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition), in intimate settings. BE, first released as the Deluxe Edition last November, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the No.1 hit singles “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”