‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ Trailer Promises New Discoveries About the 16th President

Apple TV+ just released the official trailer for Lincoln’s Dilemma, a four-part documentary series that delves into the life and lasting impact of one of America’s most popular presidents. The docuseries features the voice of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom, Jr as the voice of Frederick Douglass.

Jeffrey Wright narrates the documentary series which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The docuseries is based on Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times by historian David S. Reynolds. Jacqueline Olive and Barak Goodman direct and serve as executive producers along with Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, and Jelani Cobb.

Details on Lincoln’s Dilemma, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

With never-before-heard stories about Lincoln, as well as close-up perspectives of him as a man, the docuseries shines a light on a side of Lincoln rarely seen – and provides a fresh perspective on a story that feels more timely and relevant than ever when explored alongside the events that Americans are living through today.

The series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators, and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, Lincoln’s Dilemma also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln’s battle to save the country, no matter the cost.







