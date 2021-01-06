‘Solar Opposites’ New Video Announces Season 2’s Premiere Date

Hulu announced the second season of the adult animated comedy series Solar Opposites with a short video that’s definitely not safe for work. (I’m not kidding – don’t crank up your speakers at work.) Season two of the twisted aliens on Earth comedy from co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan will debut on March 26, 2021.

According to Hulu, all eight season two episodes will drop on March 26th.

Returning voice cast members include Justin Roiland as Korvo and Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack. Thomas Middleditch lends his voice to Terry and Mary Mack provides the voice of Jesse. Roiland, McMahan, and Josh Bycel serve as executive producers of the 20th Television production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

