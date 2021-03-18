‘Cruel Summer’ Series Preview: Cast, Photos, Plot, and Trailer

The Sinner‘s Jessica Biel executive produces Freeform’s new series Cruel Summer created by executive producer Bert V. Royal. Cruel Summer will premiere with back-to-back episodes on April 20, 2021 beginning at 9pm ET/PT, with the remainder of season one airing weekly on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

Freeform’s just released photos from the first episode along with plot details and cast/character information. Season one will star Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger) as Kate Wallis, Chiara Aurelia (Tell Me Your Secrets) as Jeanette Turner, Michael Landes (You Are Wanted) as Greg Turner, and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf) as Jamie Henson. Harley Quinn Smith (Yoga Hosers) is Mallory Higgins, Allius Barnes (PEN15) is Vince Fuller, Blake Lee (The Christmas Setup) is Martin Harris, and Brooklyn Sudano (Taken) plays Angela Prescott.

Tia Naplitano executive produces and serves as showrunner on the studio eOne production. Max Winkler (Jungleland, New Girl) directed and executive produced the pilot.

Freeform offered the following description of season one:

Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Episode 1 “Happy Birthday Jeanette Turner” April 20 at 9pm ET/PT – Taking place over three summers in the ‘90s when a popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.

Episode 2 “A Smashing Good Time” April 20 at 10pm ET/PT – It’s time for the annual Skylin Garden Club Party! Year after year after year, the residents of Skylin struggle with the truth around what happened to Kate, keeping their secrets buried and maintaining appearances.