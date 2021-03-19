Prepare for another intense, emotional episode with season three episode seven of ABC’s A Million Little Things. Episode seven, “timing,” will air on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode seven guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Terry Chen as Alan, Matty Finochio as Teddy, and Adam Swain as Tyrell. Synthia Yusuf, Michael David Adamthwaite, Anna Akana, Mattia Castrillo, and Frank Zotter also guest star.

“timing” Plot: Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.