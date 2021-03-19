A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7 Photos: “timing” Preview

Prepare for another intense, emotional episode with season three episode seven of ABC’s A Million Little Things. Episode seven, “timing,” will air on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode seven guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Terry Chen as Alan, Matty Finochio as Teddy, and Adam Swain as Tyrell. Synthia Yusuf, Michael David Adamthwaite, Anna Akana, Mattia Castrillo, and Frank Zotter also guest star.

“timing” Plot: Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
Mattia Castrillo, Floriana Lima and James Roday Rodriguez in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
Romany Malco and Christina Moses in season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
David Giuntoli in season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
Romany Malco and Adam Swain in season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
Christina Moses and Michael Adamthwaite in the “timing” episode (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
Tristan Byon and Grace Park in season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 7
David Giuntoli and Grace Park in season 3 episode 7 (ABC/Jack Rowand)



