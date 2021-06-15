‘Cruel Summer’ Scores a Season 2 Renewal Order

Freeform’s addictive coming of age drama Cruel Summer has officially been renewed for a second season. The announcement came hours before the season one finale is set to air.

The renewal comes as no surprise given the series’ ratings and the fact it tops the list of “most engaged new scripted cable series on social” for the year, according to Freeform. It also ranks as Freeform’s most watched series and hit the #1 spot among women ages 18-34 in new cable dramas. Season one is averaging an impressive 6.8 million viewers each episode.

Cruel Summer was created by Bert V. Royal who executive produces along with showrunner Tia Napolitano as well as Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

“Renewing Cruel Summer for a season two was an easy decision,” stated Freeform President Tara Duncan. “It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history, and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Jessica, Michelle and Tia did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

“We are so proud of this show and the incredible cast and crew who brought so much hard work and grit to every single scene. This wouldn’t have been possible without them and our mastermind showrunner, Tia Napolitano. To be picked up for a second season is a dream, and we have so many ideas for where we can take this next. We are excited to get to work with our brilliant team of creatives on this project, in addition to our partners at Freeform and eOne, including Jackie Sacerio, who brought the project to us. To the audiences who have been tuning into this show week in and week out, THANK YOU!!! This is all for you!” said executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

The cast of season one includes Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

“Collaborating with Iron Ocean, our dedicated crew, charismatic cast, and our partners at Freeform and eOne have been the best first showrunning experience I could ask for. I am beyond grateful and excited by the amazing fan response to our show! Continuing to bottle Cruel Summer magic for a season two is an absolute dream come true,” added Tia Napolitano.

Season one wraps up with episode 10, “Hostile Witness,” airing on June 15, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The finale finds Kate and Jeanette’s worlds colliding “as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.”







