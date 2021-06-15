‘American Gigolo’ Starring Jon Bernthal Gets a Series Order at Showtime

Showtime’s moving forward on American Gigolo starring Jon Bernthal, giving the drama a series order. American Gigolo has Emmy nominee David Hollander (Ray Donovan) on board as writer, director, and showrunner, with Jerry Bruckheimer (producer of the original film) executive producing.

“If you haven’t already fallen under the spell of Jon Bernthal, get ready,” teased Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American Gigolo. Writer/director David Hollander brilliantly reimagines the seductive original film, confronting the mystery, the exhilaration and the danger of our deepest desires.”

The idea of creating a series based on the popular 1980 sexy drama starring Richard Gere has been kicking around for years before finally finding a home at Showtime. This new take on the story will be set in the present day and has Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) as Michelle, Julian’s one true love; Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF) as homicide Detective Sunday; Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) as sex work ring heiress Isabelle; Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack) as a younger version of Julian named Johnny; and Leland Orser (Ray Donovan) as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire. Wayne Brady will guest star in season one as Julian’s best friend/mentor, Lorenzo.

In addition to leading the cast, Jon Bernthal will serve as a producer. Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are involved as executive producers.

The series is a Paramount Television Studios production.

Jon Bernthal’s recent credits include Those Who Wish Me Dead, Ford v Ferrari, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and a two-season run starring in the titular role in The Punisher series.

The Plot:

American Gigolo is a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle.







