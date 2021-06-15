‘The Tomorrow War’ Final Trailer: Chris Pratt’s Recruited to Help Save Earth

Chris Pratt stars as a teacher who’s recruited to join the battle against invading aliens in Amazon Studios’ The Tomorrow War. The final trailer prior to the action thriller’s release finds Pratt catapulted into the future (year 2051, to be exact) to take part in a war against aliens – a war that humans appear to be losing.

Joining Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) in Amazon’s PG-13 sci-fi action film are Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), J.K. Simmons (Palm Springs), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.). Jasmine Mathews (Sweetbitter), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Anne), and Keith Powers (What/If) also star.

The Tomorrow War arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

Chris McKay directed from a screenplay by Zach Dean. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner produced, with Pratt, Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.







