William Petersen and Jorja Fox will be reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle in the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation sequel, CSI: Vegas. CBS just announced they’ve ordered CSI: Vegas to series and are expecting it to be added to their primetime lineup during the ucpoming 2021-2022 season.

CSI‘s Wallace Langham is also confirmed to return as David Hodges. Petersen, Fox, and Langham will be joined by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

The original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, created by Anthony Zuiker, premiered in October 2000 and ranked as the top-rated dramatic series for seven years (between 2006-2016). CSI ran for 15 seasons and spawned spin-offs CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

CSI: Vegas will be a CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television production. Jason Tracey is the showrunner and executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, and Cindy Chvatal. Episode one will be directed by Uta Briesewitz.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

CBS offered this brief description of the upcoming new CSI series:

“CSI: Vegas opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”







