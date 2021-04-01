‘El Chupacabras’ Trailer Celebrates April Fools’ Day

What begins as just another horror film trailer filled with creepy creatures, ends with an “April Fools!” tag that reveals this El Chupacabras isn’t in fact the next Blumhouse production. Instead, the April Fools’ Day joke features footage from Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, Insidious: The Last Key, The Lords of Salem, and Dark Skies, as well as stock footage from Shutterstock.

The press release accompanying the well done April Fools’ Day (I actually want to see this film!) claimed El Chupacabras was written, directed, and executive produced by Issa López, the filmmaker behind the supernatural film Tigers Are Not Afraid. The film’s described as a “secret project” with Blumhouse that’s targeting a summer 2021 release.

“As a Mexican filmmaker, I’m a firm believer there can never be enough movies about El Chupacabras,” said Issa Lopez, “and I’m here to deliver on that promise.”

“Just when you thought there was a movie I wouldn’t make — I present, El Chupacabras,” said Jason Blum.