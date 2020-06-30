‘Cursed’ Unveils a New Trailer and Photos from Season 1

Netflix’s Cursed, based on the bestselling book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, just released a new two-minute trailer. The streaming service also unveiled a batch of new season one photos from the fantasy series.

Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller are involved as executive producers, with Wheeler also guiding the series as showrunner.

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) stars as Nimue and Devon Terrell (The Professor) is Arthur. Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings) plays Merlin, Daniel Sharman (Medici) is Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto (Harlots) is King Uther Pendragon, and Matt Stokoe (Jamestown) is Gawain.

Season one also stars Lily Newmark (Sex Education) as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin (Bad Mothers) as Igraine, Emily Coates (Ladhood) as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins (Humans) as Squirrel, Bella Dayne (Humans) as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan (Ozark) as Father Carden.

Netflix will launch the 10-episode first season on July 17, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.”