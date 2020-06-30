‘Ozark’ Season 4 Details: Expanded Final Season to Air in 2 Parts

Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama Ozark will be back for an expanded fourth – and final – season. The streaming service announced the fourth season will air in two parts, with each half consisting of seven episodes.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible,” said writer, executive producer, and returning showrunner Chris Mundy.

Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde and Emmy Award winner Laura Linney reprises her role as Wendy Byrde. Emmy Award winner Julia Garner is back as Ruth, and Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery also return for the fourth and final season.

Jason Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque executive produce, and Laura Linney will serve as a co-executive producer.

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s),” said Bateman.

Commenting on the final season, Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content said, “Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

Netflix hasn’t revealed when we can expect to see Ozark season four premiere. Season three of the popular family drama was released on March 27, 2020.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020








