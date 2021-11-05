The CW’s set new season premiere dates for returning primetime dramas Dynasty, Superman & Lois, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Kung Fu, and Charmed. The network also announced series premiere dates for the All American spinoff, All American: Homecoming, and the superhero series, Naomi, starring Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power).

In addition, return dates have been set for current seasons of The Flash and Riverdale. Both series will return in March 2022 and will air on new nights. Riverdale will claim the Sundays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot and The Flash will move to Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT.

The Critics Choice Awards returns to The CW for its 27th annual show on January 9, 2022 at 7pm ET/PT. The 2022 awards show will air live (tape-delayed on the West Coast) from Century City, CA and will recognize the best in films and television from 2021.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Season 5 Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022 8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8, 2022 8:00-8:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode) 8:30-9:00pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? 9:00-9:30pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode) 9:30-10:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, 2022 7:00-10:00pm THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022 8:00-9:00pm SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 2 Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022 8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022 8:00-9:00pm LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE (Original Episode) 9:00-9:30pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season 3 Premiere) 9:30-10:00pm TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022 8:00-9:00pm NAOMI (Series Premiere Encore) 9:00-10:00pm 4400 (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022 8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2022 8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return) 9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 6, 2022 8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return on Its New Night)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9, 2022 8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return on Its New Night) 9:00-10:00pm KUNG FU (Season 2 Premiere)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022 8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season 4 Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Return with Original Episodes)

The 2021-2022 midseason schedule was accompanied by the following descriptions of the new series joining the network’s primetime lineup:

NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi (Walfall) sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar).

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno).

As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell) by his side.

Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.







