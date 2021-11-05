‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 4 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

Season nine of NBC’s popular drama The Blacklist starring James Spader continues with episode four, “The Avenging Angel.” Season nine episode four will air on November 11, 2021.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“The Avenging Angel” Plot: The Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor. Cooper tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Diany Rodriguez as Weecha Xiu in ‘The Blacklist’ season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai in season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Philip Hoffman as Walter Conrad, Scott Bryce as Derek Huntley, and Joe Osheroff as William Green in season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Laura Sohn as Alina Park in “The Avenging Angel” episode (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 4
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper and Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai in season 9 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



