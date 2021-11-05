‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 6 Photos, Promo, and Plot

ABC’s The Good Doctor season five will return from a two-week break with an episode directed by Prison Break‘s Sarah Wayne Callies. Season five episode six – “One Heart – was written by April Fitzsimmons and David Renaud, and will air on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode six guest stars include Rachel Bay Jones, Derek Webster, Crystle Lightning, Shalev Snitz, and Patricia Issac.

“One Heart” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must grapple with a life-and-death decision and decide between saving one patient over another. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick goes a little too far in her attempt to win Salen’s favor.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.