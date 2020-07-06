Netflix is bringing Dead to Me back for a third and final season. The critically acclaimed award-winning series will return for season three with Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden back in starring roles.

In addition to announcing the final season, Netflix announced a new creative partnership with creator Liz Feldman. The new deal brings Feldman into the Netflix fold “for original series and other projects.”

Feldman, Applegate, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum serve as executive producers, with Cardellini co-executive producing.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift,” stated Feldman. “Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

“Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come,” said Netflix’s Jane Wiseman, Vice President, Comedy Series.

A Look Back at Season 2:

“Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.”







