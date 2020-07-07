Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby) stars in Netflix’s new sci-fi drama, Away. The streaming service just debuted a short first teaser along with character descriptions and a batch of first-look photos for the series created by Andrew Hinderaker.

In addition to Hilary Swank, season one stars Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, and Monique Curnen.

Hinderaker, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein serve as executive producers. Jessica Goldberg is the season one showrunner and also executive produces.

Away is set to premiere on Friday, September 4, 2020.

The Away Plot and Character Descriptions, Courtesy of Netflix:

“From Executive Producer Jason Katims, the Netflix series Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Charles) and teenage daughter (Bateman) when they need her the most.

As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.”