‘Stargirl’ Starring Brec Bassinger is Renewed for Season 2

The CW has officially announced Stargirl will be sticking around for a second season. The DC superhero series renewal was announced as season one just passed its halfway point.

The season one cast is led by Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. Luke Wilson is Pat Dugan, Amy Smart is Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano is Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal is Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson is Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington is Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

Geoff Johns, who serves an executive producer, created the character Stargirl in 1999 as a tribute to his sister who died in a plane crash in 1996. Co-showrunner Melissa Carter, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Beeman also executive produce.

New episodes of the first season air on The CW on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT. Next up is episode eight, “Shiv Part Two,” which finds Stargirl recovering from a fight while her newly recruited Justice Society of America friends conduct a secret investigation of their classmates.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.







