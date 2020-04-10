‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episodes 5 Thru 8 Preview and Air Dates

HBO’s Westworld continues its wild third season with the final four episodes airing this month and in early May. The network’s released minimal details on episodes five, six, seven, and eight, but have unveiled the titles, very brief plot synopses, and air dates.

The third season’s cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs). Aaron Paul (Caleb), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells) joined the series for season three.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the Emmy Award-winning sci-fi series and serve as executive producers. J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé also executive produce.







Westworld Season 3 Episodes:

Season 3, episode 5: “Genre”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Just say no.

Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?

Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Time to face the music.

Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.







