Demi Lovato’s UFO Unscripted Series Debuts This September

Peacock has set a September 30, 2021 premiere date for Demi Lovato’s limited series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The four-part docuseries stars Grammy nominee Demi Lovato (a true believer), Dallas Lovato, and Matthew Montgomery and features the trio as they interview scientists and abductees during their hunt for the truth about UFOs.

“We’re about to take off on a journey to explore the unknown and it’s going to be a wild ride,” posted Lovato on Instagram. “Join me, my sister, and my bestie on #UnidentifiedwithDemiLovato.”

Peacock describes Unidentified with Demi Lovato as an unscripted series “that follows Lovato, their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

The four-part series is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Lovato, Andrew Nock, and SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye executive produce. GoodStory’s JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann also serve as executive producers.

The Official Synopsis, Courtesy of Peacock:

Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on earth!

Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves.

This series is an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, along with Dallas and Matthew, told through Demi’s unique and entertaining point of view.



