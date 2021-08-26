Steve Harvey to Star in a Courtroom Comedy Set Up at ABC

Steve Harvey’s taking a seat on the bench as the star of a new unscripted courtroom comedy. ABC’s just greenlit a 10 episode first season of Judge Steve Harvey (the working title), with Harvey serving as judge and jury as well as an executive producer.

ABC released the following description of the one-hour unscripted comedy:

“The judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

ABC and Steve Harvey are currently looking for people 18 and older with a dispute to settle who’d like to appear on an episode. Applications are now being accepted for “roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers, and more that have humor, heart, and passion who are ready to plead their case.” Visit MysticArt Pictures Casting for further details.

Brandon Williams and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell, and Barb Bialkowski are on board as executive producers. Myeshia Mizuno will guide the series as showrunner and executive produce.

ABC’s targeting a 2022 primetime launch of the unscripted series.