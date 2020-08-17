The CW 2020 Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Supernatural’ Ends, ‘Devils’ Premieres

Supernatural returns for its final episodes of season 15 (and the series) on October 8, 2020. The CW just announced its fall premiere dates for new and returning shows and confirmed Supernatural‘s final episode will air on November 19th. The final episode is set for 9pm ET/PT with a one-hour finale special – Supernatural: The Long Road Home – airing at 8pm.

Swamp Thing and Devils will make their broadcast debut this fall on The CW. Plus, World’s Funniest Animals hosted by Elizabeth Stanton will kick off its first season run on September 18th.

New seasons of Pandora, The Outpost, Coroner, and Tell Me a Story will also debut this fall.

The CW’s Fall 2020 Premiere Dates:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

Devils Details: Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, Devils is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.

The series also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

Swamp Thing Details: Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that’s not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims. At Delroy’s Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp.

When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp’s mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.







