Deputy Season 1 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of the Season Finale

Fox’s Deputy will wrap up its first season on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Season one episode 13, “10-8 Bulletproof,” finds Bill and his team searching for a leak in the Sheriff’s Department.

Stephen Dorff (“Sheriff Bill Hollister”) leads a cast that includes Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Brianna Bishop, and Shane Paul McGhie as Joseph Harris. Yara Martinez stars as Dr. Paula Reyes and Danielle Moné Truitt is Charlie Minnick.

“10-8 Bulletproof” Plot – When informants for the Sheriff’s Department start turning up dead all over Los Angeles, everyone has to work together to find the leak in the department. Meanwhile, Teresa and Cade deal with a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children.

Also, on the day of Maggie’s Quinceañera, Bill gets stuck in a difficult position between work and family.







The Deputy Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

“Deputy blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling. Featuring an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served, DEPUTY brings a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister. A fifth-generation lawman, Bill is only interested in justice; his soul wears a white hat. The bad guys don’t stand a chance, but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice.

Under Bill’s command is a county-wide crew of LA’s finest, including Deputy Cade Ward, a former Marine stationed in Afghanistan, eight years sober and one of Bill’s few confidantes; Deputy Brianna Bishop, the whip-smart, sarcastic driver in charge of Bill’s security detail; and Deputy Joseph Harris, the son of Bill’s fallen partner.

The dangers associated with the job often lead the police to LA County General Hospital, where Bill buts heads with Dr. Paula Reyes, the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon – and his wife.

Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things, and that his innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.”