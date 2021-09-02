‘Dickinson’ Teaser Confirms Third and Final Season Premiere Date

Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld will return for a third and final season beginning on November 5, 2021. The premiere date and confirmation that season three is the series’ last arrived along with a short teaser trailer for the award-winning Apple TV+ series.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.

I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire Dickinson team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead,” said series creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Alena Smith.

Season three will consist of 10 new episodes, with the first three dropping on the season premiere date. Dickinson will wrap up with the season three finale on December 24th.

Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit) is joined by returning cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa. Season three guest stars include Ziwe as ‘Sojourner Truth,’ Billy Eichner as ‘Walt Whitman,’ Chloe Fineman as ’Sylvia Plath,’ Zosia Mamet as ‘Louisa May Alcott,’ and Will Pullen as ‘Nobody.’

Steinfeld, Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee, Josh Stern, Alex Goldstone, writer Robbie MacDonald, director Silas Howard, and Diana Schmidt executive produce. Dickinson is a wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23 production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple:

In the third season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.







