Teaser trailers are normally short videos that do little to reveal anything of consequence. Amazon Prime Video’s breaking the mold with the release of The Wheel of Time‘s lengthy teaser trailer. The two minute teaser offers a good look at the sets, costumes, and cast of this fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels.

The Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios production is set to premiere on November 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of season one will air on November 19th followed by additional new episodes on subsequent Fridays. The season one finale will arrive on December 24th.

The first season’s cast is led by Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. Daniel Henney plays Lan Mondragoran, Josha Stradowski is Rand al’Thor, Madeleine Madden is Egwene al’Vere, and Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara. Zoë Robins stars as Nynaeve al’Meara and Barney Harris is Mat Cauthon.

Rafe Judkins adapted Jordan’s novels for the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz are also on board as executive producers. In addition, Briesewitz directs episodes one and two. Series star Rosamund Pike is a producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

“The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”







