The fifth and final season teaser trailer for HBO’s Insecure begins with Issa staring at her reflection and wishing for a drama-free, happy life. “I keep fronting to everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I’m terrified,” says Issa Rae in a voiceover.

Season five is set to premiere on October 24, 2021, with new episodes arriving on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

The final season consists of 10 episodes starring series creator, NAACP Image Award winner, six-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Issa Rae. Rae’s joined by series regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Courtney Taylor in the critically acclaimed series’ final season.

Issa Rae co-created the series with Larry Wilmore and serves as an executive producer. Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi, and Jim Kleverweis also executive produce.

Per HBO, Insecure season five “continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”